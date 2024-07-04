Obituary: Jimmie Gale Richardson

Jimmie Gale Richardson

Provided Photo

April 17, 1947 – November 17, 2023

She passed peacefully on 11/17/2023 at Renown Medical Center after suffering a major cardiac event. She was 76 years old.

Jimmie was born on April 17, 1947, in Forest City Arkansas to Mary Lou Bryan and James Robert Ramsey, the oldest of 3 daughters.

She moved to the Tahoe Area in the early 70’s, at that time was married to Dan Richardson and had a son James who they raised in Tahoe City. She later divorced and she and I would meet through Real Estate connections in 1994. We have been together since and married in2003.

She had a very successful career in Real Estate and was well respected by her peers.

She loved to bake and often shared her baked goods with her friends. Her passion though was her beautiful Garden. In the spring when the snow melted and the ground was no longer frozen, she could be found planting, transplanting and moving plants around.

Jimmie is survived by her husband Richard, Sister Pat (Surprise Arizona), son James, grandson Sage Richardson, granddaughter Dani Richardson, stepsons Scott and Troy, and their wives Wendy and Caroline and many friends.

There will be a Celebration of her Life at the First Baptist Church in Tahoe City (Fairway Drive). July 13th at 1:30.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the First Baptist Church or The Tahoe Tree Company of Tahoe City.