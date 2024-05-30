Obituary: Jimmy Osburn

Jimmy Osburn

July 17, 1944 – May 17, 2024

In loving memory of Jimmy C. Osburn, born on July 17, 1944 in Reno, Nevada to Clarence and Ethel Osburn. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife Anna of 56 years, their son Kenny and his wife Julie. He is also survived by his younger sister Katherine and her husband David Anderson, along with numerous Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Ethel Osburn, along with his older sister Ruth Waller, brother Ken (Wizzy) and youngest brother Gene (Butch).

Jimmy’s years of growing up in Truckee consisted of hunting, fishing, back-packing, snowmobiling and golf. His parents Clarence and Ethel were a huge influence in his life; Clarence was a Boy Scout Leader who taught Jimmy and the other young kids how to enjoy and respect everything about nature. Jimmy passed this along to our son Kenny.

Jimmy was raised in Truckee, attended Truckee Elementary, continuing to graduate from Truckee High in 1962. He continued his studies at Sierra College for one year, then enlisted in the Army where he ended up in Texas for 4 years of duty. He returned to Truckee to work as a mechanic for his father at Gateway Motors (Osburn’s Garage). Jimmy was also an active member of the American Legion Post 439 in Truckee from the time he returned from duty to his retirement. Post 439 put in a lot of hard, back- breaking work for the Truckee Cemetery in the Spring, preparing for the Memorial Day Services that would take place at the Cemetery.

In 1970, Jimmy joined the Truckee Volunteer Fire Department, he worked his way into one of the first full-time paid positions in the department in 1972. After years of hard work, in 1990 he became the Fire Chief and retired in 1998. Jimmy loved his job with the Truckee Fire Protection District, he saw a lot of changes over his 28 years, forming lifetime friendships with his coworkers and the community.

In 1998 Jimmy retired with his wife Anna. They hit the road with their RV and lived out his father’s dreams of traveling, seeing new places and enjoying life. Jimmy and Anna did exactly that for the last 26 years. Jimmy returned often to Truckee to fish and hunt with his son Kenny. He loved spending time with his daughter-in-law Julie and his granddogs. He always looked up old friends and complained how much Truckee changed.

After several medical procedures, complications from cancer took his life on May 17, 2024. A Husband, Father and Friend is now resting in peace, out of pain and will be missed greatly by all.