Obituary: Joan Dougherty
– October 13, 2023
On Friday the 13th of October, Joan Elizabeth Dougherty finally succumbed to dementia, leaving behind her husband Bill of 54 years plus her daughter, son, daughter-in-law, two beloved grandchildren, friends and family outside of California. We remember her as a mix of sarcastic New Yorker from her formative years to the natural and creative Californian for all her life thereafter; a life-long animal lover especially of her shepherds, border collies, and the animals seen on trips to the African safari and Galapagos islands; a fitness enthusiast who completed the SF Marathon, played soccer, hiked countless miles of trails; an amazing cook who specialized in soups; an antiques finder who knew how to make a beautiful and cozy home coupled with a talent to transform the outdoors into a landscape that attracted those she loved such as birds, bats, spiders, and most importantly her family – many special moments were spent enjoying a drink together in her transformed backyards or relaxing in good weather on the beautiful Tahoe deck. You may know her as having started the pickleball club with Bill at Kilner Park. It is with much love that we will always remember Joan.
