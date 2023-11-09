Obituary: Joe Robert Lee
May 21, 1955 – September 15, 2023
Joe Robert Lee of Kings Beach, California passed away September 15, 2023, taken by ALS. He leaves behind Talia Shannon Moore, for whom he was a best friend and best godfather to. Also leaving behind his loving sisters Carol Skelton, Donna Hampton, Edie Snyder, Judy Jackson, and his brother Jacob Lee, he left many dear friends in the Tahoe area.
Born in Weiser, Idaho to James and Bernice Lee on May 21, 1955, Joe lived in the Tahoe area for 35 years as a remarkably accomplished musician and talented lead guitarist.
Joe was a teacher, mentor to many, and a friend to all who knew his gentle kindness and generous spirit.
Friends and family are welcome to remember Joe at the Pilot Hill Grange located at:
1701 Highway 193, Cool, CA. 95614
November 11, 2023, 12:00 PM
