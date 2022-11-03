Obituary: Johann Hans Stueckler
October 20, 1929 – October 21, 2022
Johann Hans Stueckler, 93, passed on October 21, 2022 in Reno, NV. He was born in Austria on October 20, 1929. He is survived by his companion, Eunice Requenez-Detton; his son, Hannes Stueckler; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was a long-time resident of Truckee, CA. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 12th at 2:30pm at Truckee Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located at 11662 Hope Court Truckee, CA 96161. For details on his service, please call 530-613-3138.
