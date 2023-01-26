Obituary: John Charles Hassenplug

John Charles Hassenplug

July 15, 1939 – December 31, 2022

John Charles Hassenplug, Sr, passed away at his home in Carnelian Bay, California on December 31st, 2022.

John was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 15, 1939. He moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1952 where he attended Shadyside Academy in Fox Chapel. He got his civil engineering degree at Bucknell University, where he was “joe life of the party “ at his Fiji house, an honor often mentioned to family! In 1971, he received his masters of public works degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

His first foray in California was in the late sixties in Long Beach and Sacramento. A highlight of this time was working for Cal Trans in Sacramento and helping design the “J Street “ bridge.

He moved to the North Shore of Lake Tahoe in 1972 and lived there for the next 50 years. John was the General Manager of the North Lake Tahoe Public Utility District for 38 years. He was on the Board of Supervisors, was instrumental in the development of the North Lake Tahoe Regional Park and the North Lake Community Center. Other community building interests, which he counted as a passion, included the Boys and Girls Club, North Lake Little League, Rotary Club and the Tahoe-Truckee Scholarship Program.

John’s admiration of the local Latino community was reflected in he and wife Susan’s second home in San Miguel Allende, their favorite place after the Lake.

John cherished family above all else! He truly enjoyed enriching and improving his own home with his many skills and talents and shared this with his family. His zest and zeal for life was apparent until his final days. He will be remembered with so much love and truly missed.

John was preceded in death by his wife Susan. He is survived by his mother in law Jane Rath, his brother in law Robert (Janine), his children Suzanne Elise, his son John Charles Jr. (Marta), David Doak (Katie), and his grandchildren Julian, Eva, Maya and Lucas.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe in John’s name.

There will be a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.