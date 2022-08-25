Obituary: John Jones
May 13, 1942 – June 23, 2022
On June 23, 2022, John L. Jones passed away unexpectedly at his home in Oro Valley, Arizona. He had recently celebrated his 80th birthday surrounded by three generations of family and lots of love. He is survived by Linda H. Jones, his wife of 57 years, his daughter Hilary H. Jones, his son Stephen B. Jones, and his four beloved grandchildren, Ryan Redmond, Madeline Redmond, Johnny Jones, and Nahla Jones.
John is also survived by his older brother Richard D. Jones of Danville, California. John is preceded in death by his father John Beaumont Jones, his mother Madeline Daly Jones, and his oldest brother David B. Jones, who passed away in May of 2022.
The youngest of three brothers, John was born in Oakland, California on May 13, 1942. He was raised in Oakland and grew up to reflect many of its values—hard work, a down-to-earth nature, commitment to community, and a playful sense of fun. John will always be remembered for his quiet wisdom, kindness and caring heart, his strength of character, his skills as a builder and master craftsman, and most of all his deep love and devotion to his family.
A celebration of John’s life will be held on Monday, September 12th at 5:00 pm at the Marin Art and Garden Center in Ross, California. In lieu of flowers, donations to Halleck Creek Ranch (halleckcreekranch.org) in John’s honor would be greatly appreciated.
