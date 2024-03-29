Obituary: John McCafferty

May 28, 1960 – February 24, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we wish to announce the passing of John McCafferty on February 24th. John died at home suddenly and unexpectedly. He was a housemate of Deb & Calvin Bechdolt. (Calvin had recently passed in late 2023.) He and Deb had provided a loving home for John to reside in and we wish to pass on our utmost thanks and condolences to Deb. John is proceeded by his parents Jim & Sue McCafferty, longtime residents of Tahoe City, original builders and owners of Lake of the Sky Motor Inn from 1959-1984.

John was born May 28, 1960, the second son of Jim & Sue and leaves behind three brothers-Patrick, Peter, and Bill, nephews Chris and Sean, niece Nora and girlfriend Kimmie Cook. We wish to thank John’s brother Pete for arranging and financing cremation, which is still ongoing at this point. John owned and operated Native Sons Landscaping for nearly 40 years. He graduated from Cal Polytechnic San Lois Obispo with a B.S. in ornamental horticulture. He was a good athlete growing up playing football collegiately, attaining elite A status in alpine ski racing.

He absolutely LOVED TAHOE and in his later years enjoyed fishing on the west shore the most. He was kind to those in need and would give them a job, a meal or a kind word. He will be profoundly missed. A celebration of John’s life will be announced at a future date.