Obituary: John R. “Bob” Gilbert, Jr.

John R. "Bob" Gilbert

Provided Photo

October 9, 1926 – April 23, 2024

John Robert “Bob” Gilbert Jr., age 97, of Incline Village, Nevada, passed away on April 23, 2024.

Born on October 9, 1926, in Elizabeth, NJ and raised in Chapel Hill, NC, Bob was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Gilbert, his children John Gilbert III, Pete Gilbert, Lynn Smyth, and Patty Margetts, his grandchildren Casey Smyth, Brett Smyth, JoJo Smyth, Sarah Webb, Kayla Gilbert, PJ Gilbert, Jack Margetts, Madeleine Margetts and great-grandchildren Cooper Smyth and Tanner Smyth.

Bob went to the Morgan Park Military Academy, a division of University of Chicago. Not able to attend his graduation, Bob left for Fort Benning for flight training. Bob proudly served in the military with the 442nd Troop Carrier Group during WWII as part of the Screaming Eagles.

After his military service, Bob had a successful career of over 50 years in the insurance industry, working with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Provident Mutual Insurance, and eventually becoming the Owner of Employer Benefits Insurance in Reno, NV where he worked with his sons for over 20 years.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Bob was a dedicated Veteran, an Incline Rotary member and member Incline Ski/Golf Club. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Bob will be remembered for his service to his country, his dedication to his career, and his love for his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.