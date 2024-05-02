Obituary: John Roumasset, M.D.

John Roumasset

Provided Photo

July 18, 1948 – April 4, 2024

John Roumasset, MD, passed away peacefully at home in Truckee, California, on 4/4/24, after a 21 year battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 75 years old.

John was born in Oakland, California to Helen and Charles Roumasset on 7/18/1948. He grew up in San Carlos, California with his parents and his brother and sister. He graduated from San Carlos high school. In 1966 he entered the University of California in Berkeley. He graduated Phi Betta Kappa from UC Berkeley in 1970 with a major in mathematics. Next he attended the Johns Hopkins Medical School in Baltimore, MD, and graduated with a Doctor of Medicine degree in 1974.

In 1975 he returned to California for his residency in psychiatry at the University of California San Francisco, where he graduated in 1978. Upon graduating he received the Most Creative Student award, and was appointed Chief Resident for the following year. He served as a staff physician for the following two years.

John maintained a private practice in psychiatry for approximately 40 years in San Francisco, Daly City, and Montara, California. John was known to be caring and available to his patients. He was also known as an outstanding psycho-pharmacist. John was associated with Seton Medical Center in Daly City for most of his career. He served as Chief of Psychiatry there and ran the inpatient psychiatric unit, and later the partial psychiatric program for many years. He also chaired the research committee at Seton for most of his career there. John reluctantly retired in 2017 due to the advancement of his Parkinson’s disease.

Despite his professional and educational achievements, John’s family life was his priority. He married his wife of 51 years, Ellen Shay Roumasset, in 1973 in Baltimore, MD. They lived in San Francisco for three years before moving to Montara, California, on the San Mateo coast in 1978. They raised their two daughters there and three dogs and four cats. They lived there for 40 years. They moved to Truckee, California full-time in 2018 after their retirement.

John enjoyed life. He enjoyed movies, theatre, traveling, dinner parties, cooking, skiing, running, swimming, and a host of other things. John was an avid football fan. He had season tickets to CAL football for over three decades. One of his proudest moments was the year he was a soccer coach for his daughter’s soccer team, and did somersaults down the Half Moon Bay’s 4th of July parade. John was loving, adventurous, even-tempered, kind, and loyal. He had a mischievous sense of humor, and, yes, he was a bit of a tease. He was also scarily brilliant.

John is survived by his wife, Ellen, his daughters, Rachel Hensley (Eric) of San Francisco, CA., Adrienne Roumasset of Bellingham, WA, and his 16 year old grandson, Logan Hensley. He is also survived by his sister, Catherine McLain (Richard) 0f Binghamton, NY, his brother James Roumasset (Jane) of Honolulu, Hawaii. In addition, he is survived by his maternal aunt, Catherine Sinnott of Lafayette, CA, five Sinnott cousins: Wendy, Patrick, Dee, Thea, and Carol, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

John will be interred on a ranch in Mendocino where his mother grew up. There is a family cemetery there, which contains the remains of his parents and other maternal relatives dating back to the 1800’s. The ranch has a rich and colorful history which was important to John’s identity as native Californian. A Celebration of Life is planned for July 2024 in Truckee.