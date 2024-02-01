Obituary: Judith May Kielhofer

January 3, 1944 – January 17, 2024

Judith (“JoDe”) May Kielhofer, age 80, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 17, 2024, at her home in Reno, Nevada. She was surrounded by her loving husband and some of her favorite caregivers.

JoDe was born on January 3, 1944, in Fresno, California. She was the daughter of Bertha Joerger and Vernon Burton. At age 9, she became the adopted daughter of Thomas Bernhard Woolverton. JoDe was always proud that she played matchmaker for her mom and adopted father. She was also extremely proud of her heritage as a Joerger, one of the early pioneer families of Truckee, California. Although she grew up in Fresno, her fondest memories came from summers at the Martis Valley cattle ranch of Truckee and time spent with family in El Dorado Hills. In fact, JoDe was one of the last individuals to have lived at the historic ‘Mormon Tavern’ of El Dorado Hills before it was burned down.

In 1961, JoDe graduated from Fresno High School. She went on to attend some college, first at the University of La Verne, California, and then the University of Nevada, Reno. She remained in Reno for many years and worked as an office clerk for the Arden family and the American Cancer Society. In 1986, she married Karey Kielhofer, a local Truckee wild man, in Virginia City, Nevada. Soon thereafter, she and Karey relocated to the Coachella Valley, California, where they started their own small family. JoDe continued to spend summers in Truckee for much of her remaining life and eventually moved back to Reno.

Everyone who knew JoDe appreciated her kind soul, her consideration of other people, and her exuberant smile. She always sought to celebrate the good qualities and achievements of those around her. JoDe also had a passion for animals, especially cats, and she was a proud pet owner for more than 70 years.

JoDe was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph Emil Joerger and Mabel Clare Joerger, her mother, Bertha Joerger Woolverton, adopted father, Thomas Bernhard Woolverton, her in-laws, Karl and Betty Kielhofer, and her half-brothers Roger and Bill Burton. She is survived by her husband, Karey Kielhofer, her daughter, Jennifer Kielhofer, her son-in-law, Mathew Fox, cousins from the Joerger family, and many nieces, nephews, and their families. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services were held in her honor at Walton’s Funeral home, Sierra Chapel, 875 W. Second St., Reno, NV 89503 on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 11 a.m., followed by a private celebration to follow. Donations may be sent to the Nevada Humane Society, where JoDe volunteered for many years as a young woman.