Obituary: Justin Menichiello

Justin Menichiello

Provided Photo

August 25, 1975 – November 18, 2021

Justin Menichiello, 46, of Tahoma, CA, formerly of Clarks Summit, PA, died unexpectedly at his home on November 18th.

He was the son of Mary Ann Menichiello and Joseph Menichiello, both of Clarks Summit.

Justin was owner and operator of Blue North Property Management located in Tahoma, CA.

He was a 1994 graduate of Abington Heights School District where, during his high school years, he played all sports year round, excelling as varsity captain of this wrestling team and bringing home numerous trophies and awards, including Abington Rotary and Coach Recognition.

Life was all about adventure as it flowed throughout his heart. From the depths of the oceans to the top of the highest mountains challenging him to both “Come climb me and ski me!”, skiing became his passion beyond words. Even after a devastating skiing accident in 2007 which almost took his life, mountains kept calling his name as he continued to answer, right up to the very end of his life.

His love for his family, friends, and his dog were always present in his life. Justin took every opportunity to let us know how much he loved us, no matter where life took him on his journeys or the miles that laid between us. His incredible sense of humor will shine a light on our lives forever.

In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by a daughter, Ella, Dunmore; sister Kelly Menichiello, Clarks Summit; niece Jaden Dzedzy, Clarks Summit; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many friends both where he grew up in Clarks Summit and where his dreams took him so many years ago to Lake Tahoe; and lastly, his beloved dog, Koji, who was always by his side be it work or play.

His farewell will be conducted on Lake Tahoe’s west shore, followed by a Celebration of his Life in Clarks Summit, to be announced at a later date.

Charitable contributions can be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State Street, Clarks Summit, PA.