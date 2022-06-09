Obituary: Kelly Lee Green (O’Donnell)

Kelly Lee Green (O'Donnell)

Provided Photo

June 10, 1959 – October 1, 2021

Please join us in celebrating the life of

Kelly Lee Green (O’Donnell)

Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt,

and Friend

Date: June 10th, Kelly’s birthday

Place: Mormon Station, Genoa, NV

Time: 1:00 PM

Sandwiches, snacks, sodas, and water provided

Kelly was born in 1959, the youngest of 5 to Barbara and Bill O’Donnell. She was a Wooster High graduate class of ’77. She started out as a beautiful model, turning all the heads. Her smile lit up any room she entered. Early on in her career she was a secretary for Charles Kilpatrick and Ernie Adler. Then starting at the Department of Prisons, she got into the NV legislature and AFL CIO. She loved spending time outdoors with her family, friends, and loved one.

She leaves behind her husband Donny Green, 3 handsome sons, John (Margi), Lee, and Kevin (Bailee), and 6 grandchildren, Joshua, Luxi, Kason, Hunter, Denton, Sophia, and many more family and friends who miss her dearly.

We invite you to honor her memory, share stories, laughs, and smiles with all her loved ones. We will have photos, a journal for stories, and a mic for anyone who wants to share their love for Kelly.

On Saturday June 11, we will be taking a memorial hike up to Horsetail Falls in honor of Kelly, in her favorite place. All are welcome to join. We will meet in the parking lot at Horsetail Falls at 10:00am. Bring lots of water, sunscreen, and happy stories.