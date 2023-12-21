Obituary: Kent Edwards

Kent Edwards

Provided Photo

September 16, 1939 – November 13, 2023

Kent Edwards, longtime Tahoe resident and dear friend to so many, passed away in Nevada City on November 13th. In early October, Kent returned to Lake Tahoe for a reunion with his friends and neighbors. He had a wonderful time- stacking wood, hiking, laughing, solving world problems, spreading joy, and basking in the warmth of his friendships. He was full of life and love, as always. 2 weeks later, he encountered a diagnosis of cancer. He left this earth in the way he lived it… with friends, with gratitude, with love, and kind words.

Kent was a free spirit, an empathetic heart, a seeker of life experiences, and a devotee of Mother Nature’s beauty. He was also an active community advocate, tirelessly supporting organizations that make the world better and aligned with his love of dogs, wildlife, and the outdoors. His life was full of friends and simple pleasures! Yes… he adored his 49ers, quirky cars and convertibles, and the occasional Jack Daniels or Miller High Life, but mostly his joy was folded into his experiences with his people. Kent’s memory was impeccable! He saved every card he was sent, he cherished the stories that were shared with him, he held onto memories, and retold them to keep them alive.

Kent grew up in Ogden, Utah and joined the Army at a young age working overseas on electrical systems. Thereafter, he became one of the original programmers for IBM, but quickly realized he worked “on the wrong side of the window” and decided to change to a career that would allow him to spend more time outdoors. He shifted all gears, becoming a groomer in Crested Butte, CO, followed by a harbor master in Monterey and Marin. Spending his days on the snow and water was just what he had dreamed of doing. After retirement, he moved to Lake Tahoe where he skied, hiked and became a valuable member of the community; volunteering as a dog walker at the Tahoe Vista shelter, participating in beach clean ups, and working with the Bear League.

Kent was an avid hiker and beloved member of the Tahoe Trekker hiking group. Although a rabid football fan, he could also be “one of the girls” when hiking with the group. One friend described hiking with Kent as having “sunshine come to you, always friendly, happy and affectionate.” He was proud of the fact that he reached every peak in the basin.

Two years ago, he lost his sweetheart Claire. She was the love of his life and his 40 year companion. Life shifted after her passing and Kent decided to stop shoveling snow and move to Grass Valley. As fate would have it, the winter of 2022 blessed Grass Valley with enough snow to warrant emergency roof clearing. Always up for a challenge, at 84 Kent summited and shoveled his own roof. He was very happy in Grass Valley and remembered fondly by his new friends as a kind soul with a great sense of humor- always taking an interest in whoever was present. He made everyone feel special and was truly interested in them.

He is missed by many and his memory is forever a part of so many lives.