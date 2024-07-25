Obituary: Kermit McMillin

November 24, 1937 – July 5, 2024

Kermit Wesley McMillin born November 24, 1937 passed away peacefully with his family around him on July 5, 2024. Kermit is survived by his wife Carolyn of 64 years, his daughter Susan, sons Kevin, Patrick and Barry, as well as 8 granddaughters and three great grandkids.

If you ever met Kermit you would know that he was always a gentleman. He was kind, caring, and thoughtful.

Kermit would greet you with a big smile and genuine concern for you, and a great story to follow. It was always evident the love he had for his family and friends.

“He never left that town” Coldwater, Kansas per Carolyn. Kermit was born in Coldwater, Kansas to Alice and Frank McMillin, he was the youngest of three children. Kermit moved his family from Moundridge, Kansas to Incline Village, Nevada in 1965 before moving to San Diego, CA, Reno, NV, then finally to Tubac, AZ.

Kermit was the first full time employee of the Incline Village General Improvement District or IVGID eventually working his way up to the top position of General Manager before leaving to work for Miller & Schroeder and then onto his private financial consulting firm.

Kermit was an avid sports fan and a lover of golf. He relished watching his two favorite teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Kermit will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him. The family is honoring his wishes and there will not be a ceremony.