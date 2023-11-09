Obituary: Lawrence Calvin “Cool Caddy Cal” Bechdolt

February 2, 1951 – October 1, 2023

Cal Bechdolt “Cool Caddy Cal”, Lawrence Calvin Bechdolt was born 02/02/1951. Last sunset 10/01/23. Born in Truckee California, he was a lifelong resident of Tahoe City Ca.

He was truly blessed with a Tahoe City upbringing. Growing up he excelled in Golf, baseball, and also ski jumping, where he was state champion on more than one occasion. He traveled the country for the Jr. National Ski Championship for several winters. He grew up golfing and was a scratch handicap, he was a natural, with the best tempo of all time. His family owned the Tahoe City Golf Course for over 80 years, and he was so proud to be a part of it. He nicknamed it “Little Augusta”. After finishing school he caddied for the LPGA tour for over 20 years, which he was very proud of. He also shared a lot of his time teaching and encouraging the local youth and tourists who golfed, about the game he loved. He also shared his expertise with the women golfers too. They all loved Cool Caddy and many contacted him after his diagnosis. He loved playing Softball for Pete N’ Peters and the TCGC. He enjoyed the games and community supoort. He was a gifted athlete for sure, but he also loved fishing, hunting all game, and camping too.

He met Debbie Hudson and they were together for over 30 years. Cal adored his nieces and nephews, and he and Deb helped raise their niece Anaka. He adored her and they were best buddies.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Carl and Elise Bechdolt. His siblings Chris, Sharon, and Patrick. As well as his nephews, Mickey, Blair, Sam, and Tristen. Survived by Deb, niece Anaka, nephew Randy, brother in law Scott, sister Mindy and brother Park. As well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Cool Caddy Cal had a big heart for his family and friends, and he would be there to help when asked.

He slipped away peacefully on October 1, after being diagnosed with brain cancer in August.

The family wants to thank you for all of the prayers, love and support. He will be dearly missed by his wife Debbie, family, Tahoe Community, and friends. Always in our hearts.