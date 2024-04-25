Obituary: Lawrence Tomlinson
October 23, 1940 – April 11, 2024
Lawrence “Larry” James Tomlinson, 83, of Park City, Utah, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2024, in Salt Lake City, Utah, with his beloved wife, Gail, by his side. He was born on October 23, 1940, in Brooklyn, New York. Larry served in the Navy with Patrol Squadron 26 as an aviation electronics technician Third Class.
Larry was a dedicated professional with a successful career. He began his journey at Hewlett Packard in 1965 as a cost accounting supervisor in New Jersey. Over the years, he excelled in various roles and regions, eventually becoming the marketing controller for HP’s European Operations in 1979, a position he held until he became Hewlett-Packard’s Treasurer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gail, his daughter Heather Tomlinson, son-in-law Jayme Joseph Varao, son Chad Ian Tomlinson, daughter-in-law Yvonne Marie Tomlinson, and grandchildren Bennett Lucas Varao, Greyson Lawrence Varao, Sierra Marie Tomlinson, Constance Lee Tomlinson, and Lennox Cedar Tomlinson. Larry and Gail celebrated 59 years of marriage.
A ceremony to honor and remember Larry’s life will be held at a later date. May his legacy live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.