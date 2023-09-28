Obituary: Leon Reece

Leon Reece

Provided Photo

March 13, 1991 – September 1, 2023

We are sad to announce the passing of Leon Frederick Reece.

Leon’s Memorial Service will be held on September 30, 2023 at

Sierra Bible Church at 2 PM

11460 Brockway Road

Truckee, CA 96161

A time of viewing will be offered from 1PM to 2PM for those who would love to say a final farewell to our beloved Leon.

Leon was born and raised in Truckee, CA with his two brothers Tyson Stevens (38) and Micah Reece (31). Leon leaves behind his mother Debbie Reece, his much-loved brothers Tyson Stevens and Micah Reece and many extended family members. Leon loved all his aunts, uncles and many cousins. Leon is preceded by his sister Allison Jo Stevens, his grandparents Dale and Josie Steelman, Marguerite Bachman, great grandparents Lee and Beulah Naney, Frank and Peggy Preve’. Leon leaves behind many close friends who lives he has touched with his spirited humor, generous heart, and infectious smile.

Leon attended and graduated from Truckee Tahoe School District. Leon and his brothers worked from the age of fourteen-years-old. He worked at local fast-food shops and worked ten years at Ace Hardware where he excelled at matching paint and stain for locals and local paint contractors. He worked for Elements, painting and plowing. Most recently, he worked for Martis Camp in the security department and plowed snow in the winter.

We wish to thank our family and our community for the love and care they have given to Leon throughout his whole life and to us as a family. Leon’s beautiful humor, smile, long intelligent and in-depth conversations will be missed by many.

Leon loved anything you could rev-up, his Tundra, dirt bikes, Sea-doo and Honda CBR1000RR. Leon had many fun days at Boca and Prosser Lake with friends and family complete with Sea-doo, popup, grill and plenty of chairs for all. Leon wasn’t a divider; he was a uniter. He loved to bring people together, especially to enjoy the outdoors. He was always making plans to go somewhere beautiful with the people he loved, he even left us doing that very thing, he was trying something new with people he really cared for.

Leon Reece, your smile and kindness are indelibly written upon our hearts for eternity. Until we are united again. Rest in peace and go with God.