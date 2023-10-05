Obituary: Lizbeth Callaghan-Heiderman
January 4, 1953 – August 19, 2023
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Liz, age 70.
A former resident of Truckee, CA, Liz died at her home in Mesa, AZ on August 19, 2023, surrounded by her loving sons, Travis and Jackson.
Liz was predeceased by her parents Harry and Greta Elder, her husband Jim Heiderman.
Liz is survived by her sons Travis Callaghan, Jackson Callaghan, their father Patrick Callaghan, her sister Lynne Elder Marshall, brothers Harold Elder, and Kenneth Elder. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and caring friends throughout the country.
Liz lived a very full and colorful life. She spent her early days in West Shokan, NY before moving to Kingston, NY. where she grew up and formed many life long friends. As a young woman traveled west and fell in love with, and moved to Jackson Hole, WY. Traveling further west Liz would eventually meet and marry Patrick and begin her family in Truckee, CA. Liz always considered Truckee her true home, making many friends and raising her sons there.
Liz had many gifts, she was an artist, a writer, an excellent cook and seamstress. She was known to tell great stories and jokes and excelled at anything she put her mind to.
Liz will be missed by all, in particular her little Pomeranian, Ginger, and the many stray cats she would feed and shelter.
A celebration of life will be held on October 28th 2023 in Truckee with an online viewing option. Please contact the family for details RememberLizbeth@gmail.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.