Obituary: Lois Hopp

November 22, 1931 – December 7, 2024

Mom passed away early Saturday morning, after having a massive multi stroke event, on Tuesday, that left her paralyzed on the left side. We held her hands – which were thick, with muscle, from working with them every day of her 93 years – and let go of them last night as gently & gracefully as she used them with us for so many years, despite her 3 sons being knuckleheads, at times.

If Love is the reason we are here, then she was a gift to humanity, for she brought that joy to so many….

At 92, she retired from her part-time job as House Manager for Center of the Performing Arts, and still continued to volunteer as an Usher, so she could stay connected with the community. On the day preceding her stroke, she was out, in the back 40, digging up weeds with a shovel, where I couldn’t get to them with the rototiller.

In addition to being voracious about taking care of her yard and exercising, she read books and the paper the same way, every day. She was 2nd in her class, graduating High School, Valedictorian in College, and a Homecoming Queen in both High School and College.She had the grace to carry herself with kindness, and everybody else with Love.

The pride she had in her sons (David, Steven, and Brian) was eclipsed only by the arrival of her granddaughter, Kylie. To say that she will be missed deeply and by many, falls short of all that she brought to life and the smile she shined upon so many….