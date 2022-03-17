Obituary: Loren Alan Morrill
March 9, 1945 – March 2, 2022
On March 2, 2022, Loren Alan Morrill went to his eternal Home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He will be forever treasured in the lives of his beloved wife, Jane, his children: Robert, Ron, Richard, Jason Patti, Jennifer, and Kalyn. Loren has numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren all of which he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Joyce and Belva, Brother George and his sons Jeffrey and David.
Loren was born March 9, 1945, in Bakersfield California to George and Adeline Morrill.
Loren attended Bakersfield High and Missionary Baptist Seminary. Loren’s last pastorate was First Baptist Church in Truckee California.
What brought Loren the most pleasure was serving the Lord and bringing the lost to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.
Loren married Jane on May 11, 2002, they met as Loren did the sound and Jane was in the choir at church. They enjoyed many years of ministry together, camping with family, taking road trips to Yuma Arizona and spending time with the grandkids.
Loren recently attended Home Church of the Nazarene in Sparks Nevada where he was loved and was known for his “amens” in the service!
A Celebration of life service will be held Friday March 25, 2022 at 10:00am at Home Church 2200 El Rancho Sparks Nevada. It will be immediately followed by a time of fellowship and food. There will also be a graveside service at 2:00pm at Mountain View Cemetery 435 Stoker Ave Reno in the Garden of Memory.
