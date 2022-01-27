Obituary: Loren Jensen
– January 20, 2022
Loren Jensen, Ph.D., founder of EA Engineering, Science and Technology, died peacefully on January 20, 2022. He was born in 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah, where as a young man he spent his free time outdoors cultivating a love for the environment that would define his life’s work. Loren taught at Johns Hopkins University and founded EA in 1973, growing it to become a nationwide consulting firm that thrives today. Lake Tahoe was his happy place, the center of family life and celebrations for over 40 years. He resided permanently in Incline Village since 2004, and had a deep love for the beauty and landscape of the lake. There was never a day when he was not outside or in his garden. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, three children, six grandchildren and his brother. Contributions in Loren’s memory may be sent to the Hutton Junior Fisheries Biology Program at hutton.fisheries.org.
