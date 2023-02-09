Obituary: Marcella M. Mosher

Marcella M. Mosher

April 2, 1953 – January 26, 2023

Marcella M. Mosher (Forgo) passed away at her home in Durango, Colorado on January 26, 2023.

Marcella was born in Los Angeles, California, graduating cum laude from UCLA in 1975. Her love of skiing, hiking, and all things outdoors led her to Lake Tahoe for a “one year stint” that lasted 13 years, working in administration at Alpine Meadows Ski Area (Palisades Tahoe) and later at the Truckee Tahoe Airport. At Alpine, she met Thomas P. Mosher. They were married October 31, 1987, and a year later moved to Durango, Colorado. Marcella worked at Purgatory Ski Area, Western Gas Supply, and Fort Lewis College. Together, Marcella and Tom explored and enjoyed the rugged beauty of Durango and the San Juan Mountains, until Tom passed away in November, 1997.

After retiring from Fort Lewis College in 2010, Marcella continued to pursue her passions. She rode her bike nearly 4300 miles during that first year. She shared her love of music working at Durango’s local radio station, earning KSUT’s “2012 Volunteer of the Year” award. She loved all animals, especially dogs, having four furry friends over the years. She regularly volunteered at the Humane Society walking dogs. Marcella enjoyed many trips throughout the U.S. and visited Canada, Venezuela, and Hungary. In her free time at home, she was a gifted artist, creating beautiful stained glass works for friends and family.

Marcella is survived by brothers Frank and Joe Forgo, nieces Julianna and Gabriela Forgo, and nephew Brandon Forgo. Close extended family includes Tom Mosher’s daughters Jill, Heather, and Max and his niece Sheila Mosher. Marcella was predeceased by her parents Frank and Helen Forgo and her nephew Christopher Roach. She leaves many close friends in both the Tahoe and Durango communities. Marcella will be held dear in the hearts of all who knew her, for her sense of humor, her sincere compassion and deep kindness.

A Celebration of life will take place in the spring.

Donations in Marcella’s name can be made to:

Guide Dog Foundation at http://www.guidedog.org

Durango Adult Education Center at http//durangoadulted.org Fort Lewis College Village Aid Project.