Obituary: Margaret (Peg) Van Camp

Margaret (Peg) Van Camp. Provided photo.

Margaret (Peg) Van Camp

09/06/1947-09/18/2024

Margaret (Peg) Van Camp passed away on September 18, 2024, at age 77. Born in Appleton WI on September 6, 1947, she was a lawyer at MUFG for 27 years and at Wells Fargo Bank at the beginning of her career for 13 years. She was a graduate of University of San Francisco (USF) School of Law and the San Francisco College for Women, now a part of USF.

Peg was a Trustee of the Marin Community Foundation and the Sonoma Valley Fund. She was also on the boards of several organizations including Impact 100 Sonoma, 10,000 Degrees, Horizons Foundation, and the Gold Rush Trail Foundation. She was also on the board of the United Way of the Bay Area.

Peg was an avid reader, traveler, enthusiastic scuba diver, bicyclist and unrelenting golfer.

She is survived by her partner of 47 years, Carol Patterson, her brothers Carl and Rick Zeidler of the Minneapolis area and her nephew, Michael Woll of Truckee. She was predeceased by her sister, Becky Woll and her parents, Clem and Pat Zeidler.

Peg was a lover of life – her generosity and kindness will be forever missed by those who knew her.

Memorial contributions can be made in Peg’s honor at the Humane Society Truckee Tahoe