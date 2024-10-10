Obituary: Margaret “Peggy” Lorraine Senate Richards
– September 21, 2024
Margaret “Peggy” Lorraine (Senate) Richards, 82, passed away September 21, 2024 at Truckee Extended Care Hospital, from a long illness. She was born in 1942 in Washington DC where her parents Leonard Edwin Senate and Etta “Sylvia” Reynolds were there while Leonard was working for the Treasury Department during the war, later they moved back to California. Peggy lived in many places in the Los Angeles area including Thousand Oaks, Burbank, Glendale, and Sun Valley. She married at 16 to Korean War Veteran Wally Richards but he soon passed at 42, leaving her a widow. In her lifetime she was an artist like her father painting pictures and murals also created various businesses such as raising pedigree Persian cats, raising and showing Arabian horses, tropical fish, property apartment management and janitorial business. Upon retiring she moved to the Tahoe Area in Truckee for the beauty and peace of the mountains. She is survived by her sister Patricia (Senate) Spielmann of Agoura Hills, her brothers, Richard Senate of Ojai and John Senate of Lebanon, Missouri, plus 22 nieces and nephews. Peggy will be missed. May she rest in peace.
She requested no funeral. Her ashes will be interned at the Old Truckee Cemetery, CA.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.