Obituary: Margaret (Peggy) T. LaTour
July 12, 1921 – November 1, 2025
Peggy passed away peacefully Nov 1, 2025 at the age of 104. Mom was preceded in death by her son, John (Skip) F LaTour Jr., and her husband John (Fred) F LaTour. We celebrate the passing of a great gal that lived life fully; lucid, cognizant and smiling up to the morning of her passing.She was loved by all she knew and leaves 5 children; Barry, Chris, Merry, Vaughn and Diane along with numerous beloved grandchildren was promoted to “great”-grandma many times. There will be a private family celebration during green-up in the spring.
