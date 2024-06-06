Obituary: Mary Adele de Ryk

Mary Adele de Ryk



October 15, 1930 – May 22, 2024

Mary Adele de Ryk was a caring wife, mother of 3, grandmother to 5, great grandmother to 6 and a caring friend to many. She was an accomplished nurse, active volunteer, loved hiking, skiing and especially her church. She left this world peacefully on May 22, 2024. At the grand age of 93. We are grateful for the care and compassion from Platte County Legacy Home, Wheatland WY where she spent her final years.

She was born on October 15th, 1930 in Burlingame, California to Augustus Taber Parsons and Emma Nichols Sawyer. She attended Burlingame High but spent as much time as allowed with her Dad hiking in the mountains around Long Barn. After high school graduation she moved from the Bay Area to attend the University of Colorado Boulder where she earned a BS degree in Nursing and became a registered nurse. She began her nursing career in Truckee, California in 1954 as the sole night nurse at Tahoe Forest Hospital. She would soon meet her husband of 35 years Jack and begin raising a family of three; Carl, Joan, and William. They started their married life on Donner Summit before I80 was built and commuted down Old 40 for work and supplies. This small community of resilient families became lifelong friends. She was very active in her community, volunteering with her church, establishing a library and being a great mom to all her kids and their friends.

She and her best friend would often pack up a total of 6 kids and set out on adventures in their Jeep Wagoneer. These included ski trips, hiking to local lakes and any educational adventure they could come up with.

In 1979, Adele would return to Colorado with Jack, relocating to Keystone where she would work for Summit Medical Center. They enjoyed their time in Summit County where she hiked, skied and was active in her church.

Jack retired in 1990 and they moved to Loveland Colorado where Adele would finish her career in nursing working for Poudre Valley Hospital Emergency Room. After retiring Adele would donate time to both her church and the Loveland community. She was active in childhood education, hiking clubs, bridge clubs and other volunteer activities. She kept herself very busy and enjoyed every day.

During her retired years she enjoyed traveling both with Global Volunteers and sharing experiences with her grandchildren visiting Elder hostels across the country and abroad. She continued her love of gardening and spending time with her many friends.

Her passions in life were simple: her children and their families, church and choir, her dogs and love of hiking wherever she lived. We are sure she is trying to sneak one last hike in before joining her lord.

Adele was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack, but she leaves a loving family. Carl (Natalie), grandchild Jack (Ashton), great-grandchild Augustus and grandchild Cooper. Joan (Russ), grandchild Katy (Willy). William (Tracy), grandchild Jessica (Taylor), great grandchildren Harper, Paisley and Henley and grandchild Natalie (Cody), great grandchildren Carter and Madison.

A memorial service will be held at:

All Saints Episcopal Church

3448 N Taft Ave.

Loveland, Co.

June 14, 2024, 2:00p

Refreshments will follow