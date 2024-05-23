Obituary: Matthew “Laddie” Hodge III
March 28, 1947 – November 5, 2023
Laddie Hodge was born in Oakland, CA. Shortly before the 1960 Olympics he moved with his family to Lake Tahoe where they eventually settled on the West Shore in the Chamberlands neighborhood. He started working for Perini Construction in the summer of 1983 at Chambers Lodge which would become Chambers Landing. He would continue to work summers there for the next 27 years. In 1991, his summer bosses told him to apply for a job at what was then Squaw Valley and for the next 27 winters he would work as a bar back at Gold Coast. He enjoyed all the people he met working and “socializing” after work. He loved this community and was never prouder than when he was Grand Marshall at Snow Fest in 2016.
Come join Laddie’s Mom Robyn Genest and his friends for a farewell gathering at Chambers Landing Bar Saturday, June 1 2024 10:30am-12:30pm
