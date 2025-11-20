Obituary: McKena Joye
September 21, 1943 – August 23, 2025
Born to Kenneth and Nina Joye in San Francisco, CA, Micki grew up in Auburn, CA, attended St. Joseph and E.V. Cain Elementary Schools, Placer High School and Sierra College. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Nevada followed by a Master of Arts in Education from California State University, Sacramento. She taught at Incline Elementary School in Incline Village, NV, for over 30 years then retired to Topaz Lake, NV.
Micki was a very generous person, helping many students, relatives and friends throughout her life. She enjoyed being colorful, craft making, reading and traveling. Beginning in her late 30’s she was limited by progressive multiple sclerosis and towards the end developed Lewy Body Dementia. Until then, she persevered and maintained a great sense of humor that all of us enjoyed. She was predeceased by her parents and her older brother Martin and is survived by her younger brothers Jim, Bill and Don as well as extended family. No services are planned. In her memory, please donate to the SPCA or a charity of your choice.
