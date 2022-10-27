Obituary: Michael Churchman
March 10, 1945 – September 26, 2022
Long-time local Mike Churchman passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 26. A Truckee resident since 1969, his smile and humor will be missed by all who knew him. Mike was generous, always willing to take in someone who needed a place to stay, and somebody that folks around town looked forward to seeing. He is survived by his Brother and Sister-in-Law, Bill and Joanne Churchman of Truckee, and his Brother, Ron Churchman of Gardnerville, NV, along with many nieces and nephews. His friends, neighbors, and family miss him very much. The family will plan a celebration of life for Mike in the early summer of 2023.
