Obituary: Michael Johnson
February 20, 1951 – October 5, 2025
Mike passed away peacefully on October 5, 2025. He is survived by his daughter, son-in-law, and two grandsons.
A lifelong pilot and dedicated flight instructor, Mike’s legacy is one of quiet strength, precision, and love for aviation. He was proud to be one of the “Tow Dogs” and loved watching old movies.
As he would have wanted, there will be no service. Friends are invited to honor his memory by looking to the sky and remembering a man who helped others reach it.
