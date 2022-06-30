Obituary: Michael ( Mike) Bowdish
December 28, 1944 – June 21, 2022
Mike passed away peacefully at his home in Sacramento on June 21, 2022. He was the eldest of four children born to Charlie and Pat Bowdish in Santa Clara, Calif. He grew up in the valley, graduated Bellermine College and received a Masters of Arts degree from San Jose State in 1970. Before graduating, he took a gap year and traveled extensively throughout Europe. While in Spain, he met Ronalee. They married in 1969. After an intern year in Auburn, Mike and family moved to Tahoe to begin a new career as the first school psychologist for the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. Mike loved his job and retired after 35 years as Director of Special Education.
In retirement, he spent his winters in Sacramento where he volunteered in the classroom weekly, practiced hot yoga, took Spanish lessons, rode his bike, and avidly followed his grandson’s sports. Summers at Tahoe, he hiked many trails including the Rim Trail, took daily walks down to the lake and welcomed his Utah grandchildren for visits. As he was want to say, “Life is Good”.
Mike leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Ronalee, daughter Heather ( Dan), son Ian (Tamye), and three grandchildren Gannon, Kooper and Kenedi, who for him, hung the moon.
At Mike’s request, there will be no services.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User