 Obituary: Michelle Buys
Obituary: Michelle Buys

Obituaries

Michelle Buys
January 17, 1961 – October 4, 2021

Daughter, Sister, Friend
Michelle’s Celebration of Life
May 14, 2022
Jakes on the Lake, Tahoe City, CA
12pm to 3pm

Obituaries
