Obituary: Mike “Al” Schenone
March 8, 1944 – December 24, 2024
With heavy hearts we share the passing of husband and father Mike Schenone on December 24,2024 at the young age of 80. A beloved part of the Tahoe community for over 40 years, Mike’s passion for skiing, boating and golfing was at the center of his life.
Mike worked at Palisades, formally known as Squaw Valley, starting with the race department then joining the ski school teaching and training skiers with enthusiasm and skill. His love for the mountains was unmatched.
Summers were spent at Sunnyside Marina where Mike worked as the marina manager for over 30 years. He ran it with fairness and efficiency while always making time to connect with others.
When Mike wasn’t in the slopes or the marina, he could be found at the Tahoe City Golf Course where he consistently enjoyed both the game and friendship it brought him.
Mike is survived by his wife Cindi and three children who will forever carry his memory in their hearts. His legacy of adventure for Tahoe lives on in all who knew him.
In honor of Mike, hit the slopes, play a round of golf and raise a toast to a life well lived.
A celebration of live will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mike Costello Legacy Fund
michaelcostellolegacyfund.org
