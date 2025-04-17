Obituary: Mike Wolf

Mike Wolf

– April 1, 2025

“Some stranger, somewhere, remembers you because you were kind to them”

Mike lived in the Truckee/Tahoe community for 29 years with his wife Kim. He was a passionate advocate for bicycle access and the environment. He was an air quality chemist, an instructor at Achieve Tahoe, a bike guide at Dirt Gypsies, a founding member of Prosser Firewise and a friend. He will be remembered for his smile, his kindness, a never-ending curiosity, an insistence to live life to its fullest, a love for story-telling and a belligerent cheerfulness in all things. We will all miss him greatly. There will be an informal celebration of life on May 10th at Achieve Tahoe at 12pm. Any donations can be made to the Truckee Donner Land Trust or Achieve Tahoe in his name.