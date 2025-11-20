Obituary: Nancy Ann Siebens/Fett Binz
– October 8, 2025
Nancy Ann Siebens/Fett Binz was born on November 14, 1932, in St. Louis, Missouri, and died on October 8, 2025 in Grand Cayman due to breast cancer complications.
Daughter of Harold Walter Siebens and Velma Wolf Siebens Schierholz, Nancy was a proud graduate and benefactor of Principia High School in St. Louis and Rollins College in Florida.
Nancy loved learning. Philosophy, archaeology and nature were just some of her many interests. She explored these interests through travel, spending ten years on “The World,” a ship that circumnavigated the globe. Nancy supported other people’s learning, as well, through generous scholarships and contributions to institutions such as Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village, Nevada, and Rollins College in Florida. Putting into practice what she learned from her father about philanthropy, Nancy supported multiple causes that strengthened the communities where she lived. In her final home in Grand Cayman she was dedicated to CCMI, Jasmine (hospice) and The Guy Harvey Foundation.
Nancy also loved sports – water skiing, downhill skiing, hiking and swimming, to name a few. Fishing was her passion, though. She was happiest pulling in a “big one” with her teams in the Caribbean and on Lake Tahoe.
Nancy was pre-deceased by her parents, a sister Gloria, brother Bill and much beloved son Douglas. She is survived by her daughter Felicia Fett Tudal, a granddaughter Andrea, a brother Stewart and sister Mary Jane and their respective spouses, numerous nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends who will miss her terribly. They will always remember Nancy’s generosity and the life lessons she taught them.
A memorial service to celebrate Nancy’s extraordinary life will be announced at a later date.
