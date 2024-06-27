Obituary: Nancy Swayzee
June 30, 1939 – June 3, 2024
Nancy Lister Swayzee passed peacefully on June 2, 2024, she was 84 years old. Her bright smile, quirky sense of humor and zest for life will be sorely missed by all.
Nancy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a published author and a successful, public speaker. Nancy was passionate about her family, her animals and her friends.
Nancy began her career in physical fitness and therapy in Colorado at the age of 50. She opened her first exercise studio, Fit City, which was a well received in the small mountain town. In 1990, Nancy moved to Truckee, California to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She developed specialized classes for Tahoe Forest Hospital and went on to create several successful programs for abdominal and back strengthening. She published her first book in 1998, Breathworks for Your Back, which was a big success. Nancy went on to write several more books, sharing her unique approach to physical health and wellbeing. Nancy was often a keynote speaker at Women’s Wellness conferences and health fairs across the United States. In the late 90’s, Nancy moved to Grass Valley, California where she began working with individual clients in the occupational and physical therapy arena.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Ben Hill, her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kristy Bond, her daughter and son-in-law, Ron & LoriMichelle Greening, her grandchildren, Madline and Mason Bond, and stepdaughters, Shawna Hill-Hassell and Pamela Hill.
Per Nancy’s wishes, there will be no service. Nancy requested her ashes be spread along her favorite hiking trail where she spent countless hours with her dogs, Bette and Beetle.
