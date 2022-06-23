Obituary: Nancy Yates
August 23, 1941 – June 12, 2022
On Sunday, June 12, 2022 Nancy Lee Yates passed away. Nancy Lee Kaspian was born on August 23, 1941 to George and Martha Kaspian in Susanville, California. Nancy had two brothers; Mike and Robert and three sisters Diane, Dorothy and Rosalie.
Nancy is survived by her beloved son Jimmie Ray Yates and daughter Suzie Yates along with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Robbin Ann Altman, her oldest daughter passed away on December 4, 2019, who we will be honoring with Nancy Yates.
Please join us on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11 o’clock in the Truckee Cemetery.
