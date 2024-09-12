Obituary: Natalie Claire Daneri
May 11, 1927 – September 4, 2024
Natalie Claire Daneri passed away on September 4, 2024. She was born in San Francisco on May 11, 1927, to George and Madeline Stevenson.
Tally attended and graduated from Fairfax Grammar School, Tamalpais High School, and College of Marin. Her lifework is a bookkeeper, who owned and operated North Tahoe Business Service, in Kings Beach Ca.
Tally moved to Kings Beach, Lake Tahoe Ca. in 1958. She loved looking at the beautiful blue lake and she remained in Tahoe until June 2024, when she was moved to an assisted living facility in Rohnert Park, Ca. She loved her family and many friends. Tally was always up for a good party and loved to get dressed up. As a small child Tally was in a dance group and was in many performances.
Preceded in death by her parents George and Madeline Stevenson, and Spouse, Robert Daneri (Bob).
Survived by Spouse, Keith Bayne. Goddaughter/ cousin, Christine Carbone, Cousins: Amanda Sinner, Joseph DePatta, Paul DePatta, and Richard DePatta. Nieces: Carole Taylor and Carla O’Neill. She had a large extended family with many cousins and their children, as well as many friends and neighbors.
Graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in San Rafael, on Thursday September 19, 2024, at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church. 701 Mt. Rose Hwy, Incline Beach, Nev. 89451, or The Humane Society of the U.S., 1255 23rd Street. NW, Suite 450, Washington DC 20037.
