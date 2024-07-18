Obituary: Nute Mullings

Nute Mullings

February 28, 1952 – May 27, 2024

Homer “Nute” Mullings, 72, of Truckee, CA passed away unexpectedly on May 27th, 2024.

Nute was born in Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 28th,1952. He was raised in Santa Fe, NM. After graduating from Santa Fe High in 1970, he studied to become a refrigeration technician. He worked in that trade until moving to Steamboat Springs, CO. There he started his lifelong career in building, and it was there that he started to learn to raft which became one of his passions.

Nute moved to Denali, Alaska in 1985 and guided rafts down the Nenana River. The next year he started taking photos of the rafters and his photography business flourished for the next ten summers. In the winters he worked construction in Reno, NV.

In 1990, Nute met his wife Sonja Harris and they married in 1996 at Loch Leven Lodge on Donner Lake. They set down their roots in Truckee and had two children -Skyler and Kianna. Nute was very supportive of any of his kid’s endeavors including volunteering at ASC by setting up the nordic race courses.

Nute worked in construction for most of his career, a true craftsman. He was able to build and fix almost anything even during his retirement in 2018. He also loved Nordic and Alpine skiing, biking, hiking and gardening. Recently, Nute and Sonja got a motorhome which allowed them to explore more.

Nute was preceded in death by his parents Charles Mullings and Cynthia Ann (Nute) Thompson, his brother Dewey Mullings, and mother-in-law Darlene Shaw. He is survived by his wife Sonja Harris, children Skyler Mullings (Cassidy Fuller) and Kianna Mullings, siblings Bern Mullings and Cyndy Mullings, step siblings as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Nute will be missed dearly and will always be remembered as a loving and supportive husband, father, and friend. A Celebration of Life will be held at Auburn Ski Club in Truckee, CA on September 14, 2024, at 3:00 PM with a reception to follow. Full obituary at http://www.truckeetahoemortuary.com .

In Nute’s words, “Don’t forget to have fun!”