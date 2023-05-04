Obituary: Patricia Neary
– April 23, 2023
Patricia Neary, 75, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Tahoe City, CA, on April 23, 2023. She was raised in Millbrae, CA, and lived in the San Francisco East Bay Area before moving to Tahoe. She will be remembered for her devotion to her family and her sense of humor. She was predeceased by her parents, husband John, son Jason and brother Bill. She is survived by her son Sean and his partner Makeme, their children Patricia and John, brother John, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Services are pending.
