Obituary: Patricia Schaumann

Patricia Schaumann

Provided Photo

January 2, 1955 – June 9, 2022

Patricia Bellacera Schaumann (Pat) passed away on the morning of June 9th, 2022. Born Patricia Lee Schaumann on January 2, 1955 in Torrance, California to Edward and Norma Schaumann, she was the eldest sister to her younger siblings Beth (Schaumann) Farrington and Jeff Schaumann. In 1968, the family moved to Tahoe City, California.

Pat graduated from Tahoe Truckee High School in 1973, having been crowned homecoming queen her senior year. She graduated from Sierra College, eventually relocating back to North Tahoe in 1977. In 1994, she and her family relocated to White Salmon, Washington. She spent her early career in business administration, followed by a second career as a massage therapist starting in 2000.

Pat married John Bellacera in 1974 and they had two children, Rachel Nicole and Brenen Thomas. The couple raised their children in Truckee, California. Like many mothers of her generation, Pat worked full-time. She handily moved through each day thoughtfully, ever present for those she loved.

In 2012, she and Greg Clopton were married, settling in Vancouver, Washington. Pat shined in her role as a mother and grandmother, known by all as kind, nurturing and deeply compassionate. She was very creative and had a passion for nature, kayaking, travel, painting, crafts, and tending her garden.

Pat passed away peacefully at home after an impressive 4.5yr battle with leukemia. She fought bravely, maintaining her admirable strength of spirit throughout two bone marrow transplants and countless treatments. All the while she continued her work as a teacher and student of holistic medicine and spirituality. She will be dearly missed by her family and her incredible circle of friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her son, Brenen. She is survived by her husband, Greg; her parents, Norma and Ed; her daughter, Rachel; her son-in-law, Jeff; her stepsons, Nick and Sam; her daughter-in-law, Vanessa, her grandchildren, Hunter, Brody, Graeme and Isabel; her siblings, Beth and Jeff, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations made in Pat’s memory may be sent to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org) to support in the development and advancement of treatments. We would also ask that you register at http://www.bethematch.org to support bone marrow donation matching. Pat’s life was extended through her two bone marrow transplants and she was forever grateful to her donors.