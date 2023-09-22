Obituary: Paul Larson

Paul Larson

Provided Photo

July 27, 1951 – August 26, 2023

Paul Arthur Larson entered the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 26, 2023 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 72. He is survived by his wife Cheryl Bjorklund Larson, daughter Sara DeLaney (Larson), son-in-law Matthew DeLaney, granddaughter Amaya DeLaney, mother Valeria Larson, and siblings David, Bruce, and Karen Larson. He is preceded in death by his father Delmer Larson.

Paul was born in Minneapolis on July 27, 1951. He attended Henry High School and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in electrical engineering. Shortly after graduation, he moved to California and spent his career working in sales and executive positions for tech companies in Silicon Valley. He was President and CEO of Talarian Corporation.

Returning to Minneapolis in 2002, Paul worked for a number of local companies and served on the board of directors of ActiFi and Questscope, a non-profit international NGO.

His volunteer activities included Boys’ Brigade and high school youth ministry. Additionally, he mentored young entrepreneurs and business professionals both in California and Minnesota.

Paul loved the mountains, canoeing, camping, skiing, football and Glen’s Campbell’s rendition of the 1812 Overture. But most importantly, he loved God and his family and friends.

We will greatly miss Paul’s kindness, generosity, wisdom, and sense of humor. But he is now free of pain and suffering and is “beginning chapter one of the Great Story, which no one on earth has read: which goes on forever: in which every chapter is better than the one before.” (C. S. Lewis: The Last Battle)

Memorial service Sept. 29, 11:00 a.m. Church of the Cross Hopkins, Minnesota 55343 Live stream 9 a.m PDT: https://www.facebook.com/events/326451673241254/