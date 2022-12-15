Obituary: Paul Mehren
July 17, 1946 – December 7, 2022
On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Paul Clinton Mehren, 76, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed peacefully from this earth into the loving arms of Jesus. Born to Paul and Madeleine Mehren in Glendale, CA, raised in South Pasadena. He is an alumni of USC and CSU Long Beach. He served in the Army as a SP5 during the Vietnam War. He married the love of his life on February 13, 1968. They started their family, mostly residing in Tahoe City, CA where he also had a thriving Tax and Accounting business. Paul is preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife, Debbe, children Kimberly Curtin (Sean) & Scott Mehren (Jill), Grandchildren: Cassidy (Dan), Riley, Madeleine, Gabrielle, several siblings, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Services will be on December 17, at 11 am at Creekside Church, 290 Technology Way, Rocklin, CA 95765.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.