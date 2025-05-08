Obituary: Randy Bess

Randy Bess

Provided Photo

August 8, 1948 – December 18, 2024

Randy Theodore Bess passed away unexpectedly Dec. 18, 2024, at the age of 76, in Goodyear, Arizona. Randy was born Aug. 8, 1948, to Madeline (Hawkins) and Rufus Bess in Culver City, California, the second youngest of five.

Growing up, Randy found happiness in activities such as surfing local beaches and water skiing nearby lakes with family and friends. After graduating from high school, he followed in his older brother Mike’s footsteps and enlisted in the Army, where he honorably served in Vietnam. His bravery and sacrifices will never be forgotten.

Upon honorable discharge from the military, Randy led a carefree life and met Vickie Simmons. They were married in 1974. After their first daughter, Christie, was born, they moved to Truckee, California, with Vickie’s daughter Jennifer, where they then welcomed their third daughter, Sarah.

During the 39 years in Truckee (24 married), Randy had various jobs. He was a ski lift operator, truck driver and successful business owner. He dabbled in all areas of construction, and, most importantly, he was a father. His hard-working nature was matched by his love for fun in the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping and snowmobiling. While raising their children, the couple enjoyed family visiting and family vacations away, from simple day trips to the lake, house boating, vacations in Mexico, traveling across Canada, and scuba diving in the Cayman Islands.

Later in life, Randy found companionship with Susie Pettengill of Clio, California. Their years together were filled with adventure. While retired, they traveled to Italy, Hawaii and Costa Rica and spent winters at Lake Havasu, where Randy loved to fish and golf with friends. He could connect with people across all generations, leaving a mark on everyone he met.

Randy is preceded in death by his mother, Madeline (Gordon “Gordy”) Strange; his father Rufus (Lorraine) Bess; and his brother Mike. He is survived by his brother Jerry; sisters Sharon and Linda (Dave) Murray; daughters Christie Bess (Matt Jacobs) and Sarah Sudtell; stepdaughter Jennifer (Mike) Hoekstra. He leaves behind a cherished legacy, including grandchildren Shelby (Tyler) Davi, Jessi, Nathan, Kaylin, Mckinley, Hudson, and great-granddaughter Isla, as well as cousins and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

Randy will forever be remembered as an American hero, family man and friend to everyone. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 8, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 04:00 PM at Flying B Pavilion (Bartley Ranch) 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket if you’d like and of course your favorite memories to share.