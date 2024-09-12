Obituary: Rebecca “Becky” Lawrence
June 11, 1943 – August 15, 2024
In loving memory of my sister, Becky. Becky graduated from Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo, CA in 1961. She stayed a loyal friend to many classmates and participated in organizing several class reunions. She was married for 5 years in the 60’s to Martin Bergersen. After they separated she moved to the South Bay. In the 70’s Becky decided to join her sister in Truckee for a few years then she moved on to Reno, making several friends along the way. In 2010 Becky moved to Auburn CA where she lived until two years ago when she could no longer care for herself. She lived in an assisted living facility in Carmichael.
Becky was a true SF Giant fan. She loved to go to games, watch them on TV and listen to them on her car radio until the battery died. Becky loved music, the ocean, the desert and driving her little Element wherever it would take her. Her hobbies COLLECTING… going to thrift stores, yard sales and craft fairs.
I will cherish our good times and hope she is resting in the arms of the Angels she so loved. Surviving Rebecca are her sister, Bettye Carmichael and Brother In Law , Steve and several cousins. If you would like to make a donation in Becky’s honor, please consider the Alzheimers Association or the Humane Society.
