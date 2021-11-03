Obituary: Rev. Jerry Burks and Lynda Burks

– October 13, 2021

In our most loving memory of Rev. Jerry Burks and Lynda Burks who went home to be with our Lord on October 13, 2021. Jerry was born on October 31, 1939 in Sand Springs, OK. and Lynda on May 8, 1947 in Drumright, OK. They met and fell in love while singing in the choir at Bethel Temple in Sacramento, CA. They were happily married for 53 years and served the Lord faithfully.

Lynda was a strong woman of faith, given a wonderful gift and ability to minister through music. From a very early age she traveled to many different churches and Indian reservations all across the Midwest with her family, spreading the gospel through music. She loved spending her summers in the garden, entertaining folks within the community, and preaching God’s message of salvation to everyone in her life. All the while loving on her grandchildren with every fiber of her being.

After a very tough start in life, bouncing around from one foster home to another in Oklahoma, Jerry served in the United States Air Force and dedicated his life to serving Jesus Christ shortly after. He entered into the ministry as a pastor and faithfully delivered God’s message of hope and salvation for more than 50 years. A quiet and reserved man by nature, until you put him behind the pulpit, or when given the chance to preach the gospel in any setting, then he became an outgoing man on fire for the Lord.

The only thing that came close to the love Jerry and Lynda have for the Lord, was there love for each other. Thrived together loving each other in life, and were called home to be with Jesus together as well.

They are both survived by their two sons Jerry and Nathan Burks, daughter-in-love Rachel Burks, and grandchildren Emma and Beau.

A Celebration of Life will be held in their honor in Truckee on Saturday, November 6th at Tahoe Truckee High School at 1pm. Reception to follow at Truckee Christian Church.