Obituary: Richard Benjamin Bloomfield

Richard Benjamin Bloomfield

Provided Photo

March 23, 1989 – May 28, 2025

Richard Benjamin Bloomfield passed away on May 28, 2025 due to complications with gastroparesis and pneumonia. He leaves us with a legacy of kindness, wit, generosity, and adventure. Ben made lifelong friends wherever he went, and he will be deeply missed by all those he touched. Through kidney donation he is able to give the gift of life to two individuals.

Ben was born on March 23, 1989 in Fall River, MA, eventually moving to Truckee with his parents at five years old. From an early age, he was full of laughter and curiosity. Once he learned to read, he never stopped. He was an Eagle Scout, a Rotary Youth Exchange student, and a life-long learner. After finishing at Truckee High School, Ben went on to graduate with degrees in International Affairs and Public Health from George Washington University in Washington, DC and a Masters in Public Administration from SciencePo in Paris.

Because of his extensive travels, Ben’s network of loved ones spans the entire globe. He circumnavigated the world more than once, visiting 5 different continents and calling multiple cities and countries home. His adventures include living in Senegal after college, exploring the Australian outback, attending weddings in Moldova and India, fishing trips in Mexico and the Louisiana bayou, and traveling with friends to Shanghai, Barcelona, Mexico City, Oxford, and beyond.

After all his incredible journeys, Ben still loved calling Lake Tahoe home. He enjoyed fly fishing, football, skiing, writing, music, and spending time with friends, family, and his golden retriever. He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Bloomfield, his sister, Katherine Bloomfield, family and friends all over the world.

There will be a funeral and a celebration of life held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the World Food Programme.