Obituary: Richard Neyrey
October 23, 1935 – May 13, 2022
Richard Raphael Neyrey (1935-2022) succumbed after a valiant fight with Alzheimer’s Disease on May 13th.
He is survived by his wife Beryl Drouant Neyrey, his devoted wife of 66 years; two children who adored him, Rick and Karen Neyrey Trout, and four grandchildren; Rachel Mangus, Nicki Neyrey, Kaitlyn and Marshall Trout.
Richard was proceeded in death by his loving father and mother, Henry and Ursula Neyrey, and his only sibling, brother Henry Jr.
Growing up in New Orleans, Louisiana, Richard was in the first graduation class of De la Salle HS (’53) and then the Chemical Engineering program of Tulane University (’57). Later, he would receive a special MBA from Harvard University.
Richard, or Dick to his many friends and colleagues, retired from Mobil Oil Corporation after 38 years of employment, and moves to eleven different states. Once retired from Mobil, he enjoyed homes in Mesa AZ, Incline Village NV, and finally Gulfport MS.
He loved snow skiing and continued to burn the slopes until he reached his 80th birthday. Richard was a Harley Davidson Motorcycle enthusiast and belonged to several riding clubs, including The Geezers. Also, among his favorite passtimes were traveling with his family, sudoku, and casual Wednesday picnics and Friday night dinners with friends.
To his friends and especially his family, Richard was a great man of integrity and kindness. He will be sorely missed.
A memorial will be planned for a future date.
