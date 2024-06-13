YOUR AD HERE »

Obituary: Richard Thralls

Richard Thralls
December 4, 1939 – May 14, 2024

Richard Neal Thralls (84), passed away peacefully on May 14, 2024, at Loma Linda University Hospital in Murietta, CA. He was a longtime resident of Incline Village. See link for full obituary and service info http://www.evans-brownmortuary.com/tributes/Richard-Thralls

